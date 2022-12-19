ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 19, 2022--
Total hip replacement (THR) has emerged as the gold standard treatment for canine hip dysplasia, a debilitating condition affecting an estimated 20 to 30 percent of dogs and 20 percent of purebred cats in the US. To help veterinarians understand when and why surgical referral for THR is indicated, Movora is hosting a free, RACE-approved, one-hour, on-demand continuing education course entitled “Foundational Knowledge for Referring Total Hip Replacement.”
Historically, joint replacement was considered only for older animals with later-stage disease. With advances in implant design, biomaterials, and surgical techniques, however, THR now offers younger pets a pain-free joint and enhanced mobility that is expected to last their lifetime.
In fact, the THR procedure is the only surgical intervention with the potential to restore a pet’s diseased or damaged hip joint to near-normal function. In the hands of an experienced, board-certified veterinary surgeon, a young dog or cat with hip dysplasia or severe osteoarthritis can enjoy a significantly improved quality of life with a THR procedure early in the disease cycle, versus taking medication for chronic pain and delaying surgery until more damage has occurred. Movora is committed to educating veterinarians and pet parents about the value of earlier intervention and its life-long benefits.
“The Movora brands stand upon decades of experience in companion animal total hip replacement,” says Terri Schiller, DVM, DACVS, an instructor for Movora’s BioMedtrix THR workshops since 2003, a member of Movora’s Scientific Advisory Board and one of North America’s top THR surgeons. “Education is a company priority, and their teachers and mentors are industry experts. Success of the THR learner is more valued and important than instrument or implant sales.”
On completion of “Foundational Knowledge for Referring Total Hip Replacement,” attendees will be able to diagnose hip dysplasia, understand the evolution of THR and the THR systems currently available, explain and discuss THR with clients, understand the importance of radiography and how to achieve ideal images, and refer animals appropriately to veterinary surgeons for THR—yielding optimal patient outcomes.
Notably, Movora maintains an up-to-date database of experienced veterinary surgeons with proven track records in THR to help guide veterinarians and their clients to a designated expert in their area.
To register, click here. The course is normally $70, however, use the code MOVORATHR at checkout to view for free. Upon completion, one (1) RACE-approved CE credit will be awarded.
About Movora
Through a portfolio of brands, Movora is the premier provider of veterinary orthopedic-related products, education, and innovation worldwide. From infection control through science-driven implant design, to precision instruments and surgical options, Movora is focused on providing products that help ensure the best veterinary outcomes.
Each of their brands has a rich history in veterinary orthopedics. As part of the Movora family, they continue to build upon their legacy knowledge and expertise to help redefine the future of animal mobility.
Movora is the MedTech division of Vimian, owned by Fidelio Capital. For additional information, visit Movora.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005041/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Korrie Wilhelm
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION HEALTH CONSUMER SURGERY PETS TRAINING VETERINARY
SOURCE: Movora
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/19/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/19/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005041/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.