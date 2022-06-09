WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
On Thursday, June 9th, the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Energy, and the White House hosted FreeWire Technologies and other major electric vehicle (EV) and charging equipment companies for Charging Forward: a Two-Day Electric Vehicle Symposium at the U.S. Department of Transportation Headquarters. The two-day event showcased the latest in EV charging technology with focused discussions on accelerating an equitable electrified future.
FreeWire Technologies is investing and expanding U.S. operations, driven by policies enacted in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November. The Bay Area company recently launched its new Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, CA, and will focus on manufacturing and scaling FreeWire’s Buy America-compliant battery-integrated EV charging equipment as well as research and development to support the company’s robust product roadmap.
“The global movement towards electrified transportation is accelerating. We must continue to make EV charging faster, more convenient, and more affordable than ever without sacrificing performance,” said FreeWire CEO and Founder Arcady Sosinov.
FreeWire’s battery-integrated EV charging technology fills an important gap in the market given its Boost Charger ’s ease of deployment and operation, unlocking new opportunities to provide ultrafast EV charging in both rural and urban communities.
Last week, Phillips 66 announced that it selected FreeWire Technologies to launch its first-ever U.S. pilot program aimed at bringing ultra-fast, EV charging to its customers across the country.
“As the public and private sectors continue to set ambitious and necessary electrification goals, FreeWire and our technology stand ready to help achieve these objectives with the urgency and innovation they demand,” continued Sosinov. “We’re tremendously thankful to the Biden Administration and our government partners for appreciating the solution we bring to bear, and we will continue to work towards building a national charging network that is user friendly, accessible, reliable, and equitable.”
The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation made several announcements in coordination with the symposium, including the release of further guidance on the rollout of the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
FreeWire continues to disrupt the EV charging market with its Boost Charger, recently showcased as a finalist in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards’ Transportation Category. FreeWire continues to expand its deployment pipeline in states across the country and is rapidly growing its team to help its customers and our partners in state government build-out a national charging network under this new federal investment.
As FreeWire leads the way in battery-integrated EV charging, investors have also taken note. In April, FreeWire raised an additional $125 million in new capital from investors, including asset manager BlackRock, Inc.
About FreeWire Technologies
Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is the leading manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in the U.S. The Company’s fully-integrated Boost ChargerTM plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger’s combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. and has partnered with bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK.
