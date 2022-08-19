DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
The "Freezing of Gait Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Freezing of gait treatment market to exhibit productive growth during the forecast period
The global freezing of gait treatment market is growing effectually, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. Globally, increasing prevalence of Parkinson's disease has significantly increased the revenue of oral dopaminergic medications. FDA approval for new drugs, and promising pipeline products in the equipment and devices segment in the Parkinson's disease industry are driving the overall growth freezing of gait treatment market globally.
Oral dopaminergic medication segment is expected to register higher growth by the end of 2029
Levodopa (InbrijaT, by Acorda Therapeutics), along with carbidopa, remains the optimum standard of symptomatic treatment for (FoG) Parkinson disease orally. In Dec 2020, the U.S. FDA approved InbrijaT for the alternating treatment of "OFF" incidents in people with Parkinson's disease who are already treated with levodopa/carbidopa. It is a novel approach for the treatment of OFF periods in PD. Advanced pipeline products in the wearable and walking aid segment will show promising growth in near future. For e.g. In the CES 2020 conference in Las Vegas, a Chinese company named GYENNO showcased its gait aid equipment package, mainly helps to escape gait freeze in Parkinson's patients. Additionally, Kyungpook National University showcased android based gait-aid system by using smart glasses with wearable sensors.
Increasing admissions for freezing of gait in the hospital segment to witness a significant CAGR
Increasing chronic Parkinson's disease (PD) along with significant admissions in the hospitals internationally are notable factors expected for the growth of the market. According to FDA and other research studies, symptomatic and neuroprotective therapies are opted for PD in hospitals. Deep brain stimulation procedures along with helpful brain exercises are also adopted in the end user segment, showed promising results in recent time. Moreover, increasing elderly population along with increasing admissions is escalating the growth in the end-user segment. Moreover, lunch of new medications and equipment in the U.S. market and internationally along with increased funding for PD patient care for the administrations of freezing of gait treatment on a global scale will drive the growth during the forecast period.
Increasing population, new FDA approval and the presence of top players holds the U.S. in dominant position
In 2020, the U.S contributed maximum revenue share in the freezing of gait treatment market due to the rising prevalence of PD. Key prime factors include rising awareness about new medications and therapies, FDA approvals for new drugs, and rising PD care services along with enhanced reimbursement structure will drive the demand in near future. Emerging nations always suffer the burden of chronic diseases. Nevertheless, there is no significant treatment targeted towards freezing of gait in PD, but strong pipeline drugs and products along with the approval for levodopa will further enhance the growth on a global scale.
Increased research and development with strong product pipelines in the developed regions
Major players in the freezing of gait treatment market are Acorda Therapeutics, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, GYENNO, National University of Ireland, Galway (NUI Galway), Kyungpook National University, Republic of Korea, MedEXO Robotics, TABLE Teva Pharmaceuticals and others. Major organizations and research centers are developing progressive technologies with new technology expansion in the wearable and walking aids systems, electronic brain implants and other stimulators for freezing of gait treatment on a global scale.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Global Freezing of Gait Treatment (FGT) Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Freezing of Gait Treatment (FGT) Market, by Treatment Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 5. Global Freezing of Gait Treatment (FGT) Market, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$)
Chapter 6. Global Freezing of Gait Treatment (FGT) Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Acorda Therapeutics
- The Michael J. Fox Foundation
- GYENNO
- National University of Ireland
- Galway (NUI Galway)
- Kyungpook National University
- Republic of Korea
- MedEXO Robotics
- TABLE Teva Pharmaceutical.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w15byw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005187/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/19/2022 08:03 AM/DISC: 08/19/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005187/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.