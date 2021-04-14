EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Speed and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that killed a Fremont man, state police said Tuesday.
Casey McNamara, 26, was in a pickup truck early Tuesday in Epping that went off the road, hit some trees and rolled over multiple times, police said. He was thrown from the truck and died.
Another person in the truck was injured and was taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
This story was first published on March 16, 2021. It was updated on April 14, 2021, to correct that police did not specify which of the two occupants was driving.