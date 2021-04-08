AP French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic Apr 8, 2021 Apr 8, 2021 Updated 50 min ago PARIS (AP) — French Open postponed by 1 week because of pandemic. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Tags Sports Covid-19 Pandemic Coronavirus Infectious Diseases Diseases And Conditions Health Lung Disease Locations France Western Europe Europe Trending Video Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Read Our E-edition See our e-edition for a full replica of today’s newspaper. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, see our special entertainment pages with TV listings, comics and puzzles. Read Our E-edition COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Plymouth - William "Bill" Bell... Haverhill - Justin Alan Gillen... Newburyport - Virginia Mary (B... Groveland - Family & friends a... Andover - Isabel Maldonado, ag... Featured Homes of the Week +5 The Kellingrove Estate, Salem, N.H.