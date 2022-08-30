FILE - Manchester United's Paul Pogba looks up during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. French prosecutors are investigating allegations that World Cup winner Paul Pogba was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends. The Paris prosecutor's office said Monday Aug. 29, 2022 it opened an investigation earlier this month into attempted organized extortion, which is being handled by anti-corruption police.