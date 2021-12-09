TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with global cloud accounting software provider FreshBooks. Together, the companies are automating data entry to provide small business owners with better expense management using optical character recognition (OCR) technology.
Sensibill’s technology will be embedded within FreshBooks’ platform, providing more complete data and analysis for business owners. As a result, FreshBooks customers will benefit from less manual data entry, reduced friction, time savings, and accuracy in capturing expenses. With access to deeper analytics, FreshBooks can solve and improve common customer pain points.
“We’re proud to be a data-centred organization with a mission to reshape the world to suit the needs of business owners and their teams,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, Senior Director of Product at FreshBooks. “Partnering with Sensibill enables FreshBooks to extract a deeper level of data and insights and provide an elevated user experience. This partnership supports our ongoing effort to help customers understand their spending, track and organize business expenses, and determine profitability – all without the headache of multiple spreadsheets or shoeboxes of receipts.”
FreshBooks, known for its easy-to-use platform built specifically for business owners, prides itself on helping self-employed professionals manage their business’ financial health, as well as their relationships with accountants and bookkeepers. Sensibill’s customer spend data, such as SKU-level and transaction data, helps businesses gain a more accurate understanding of their spending and be better prepared for tax season or audits with digital copies of their receipts and bills.
Corey Gross, Co-founder and CEO of Sensibill, commented, “We’re deeply aligned with FreshBooks’ mission to offer every business full transparency into their finances. This relationship provides small business owners with detailed insights into their spending habits and behaviors – something that can make a huge difference in their operations and even identify ways to save. Businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and the tools and insights they’re receiving from FreshBooks can help them stay on top of their finances and have more time for their clients.”
About FreshBooks
FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, and US.
About Sensibill
Sensibill is the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry. The AI-powered platform utilizes ethically sourced, first party SKU-level data to produce highly precise customer segments, helping financial institutions drive personalization at scale while creating compelling digital experiences. More than 60 million users across over 150 financial institutions in North America and the U.K. leverage Sensibill’s platform today. Visit www.getsensibill.com for more, and check out our monthly Barcode Report for consumable and actionable insights based on consumer spending trends.
