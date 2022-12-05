NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping innovator, today announced its top food trends picks for 2023. Leveraging the company’s 20-year history of pioneering online grocery delivery of fresh, expertly sourced, high-quality food, FreshDirect’s expert team of food, wine and spirit specialists curated the annual list which forecasts up-and-coming products, ingredients, and influences.
“Led by our best-in-class merchant team, FreshDirect is consistently on the pulse of what’s trending and what’s to come in the online grocery marketplace,” said Scott Crawford, Chief Merchandising Officer, FreshDirect. “Our extensive and long-standing relationships with farmers, fishermen, artisans and producers, combined with our proprietary data systems, enable us to determine the next wave of industry innovation and the latest in customer interests and needs. 2023 will usher in a new year of online grocery trends that underscores the ever-growing need for convenience, value, and most of all, the best in fresh quality.”
FreshDirect’s top trends for 2023 include:
- Just Do It…Yourself— The kitchen takes center stage when it comes to DIY at home. Social media has increased the popularity of do-it-yourself items such as butter boards, which have given way to artistically decorated breakfast and dessert boards. Folks are returning to hosting parties and larger gatherings again, and they want to impress their friends with easy-to-assemble items and cocktails that look just as good as they taste. Let the people graze!
- A Nod to Nostalgia— Novelty treats will fill up baskets as shoppers indulge in some of their favorites from “back in the day.” From Ring Dings and mini powdered donuts to coffee cakes and retro cocktails, what’s old is new again.
- Loyalty to Local— Buying locally-sourced products helps consumers feel connected to their food. Supporting local economies, better freshness/longer shelf-life and discovering unique products with regional flair and flavor, are just some of the reasons why consumers prefer to buy local. FreshDirect has been integral to the fabric of New York food culture for two decades and takes pride in being a homegrown brand that supports local farmers, growers, distillers and food manufacturers whether they are just starting out or are established local favorites. Good food is never too far away, with items such as Adirondack Creamery’s ice cream, Brooklyn Mills’ sandwich rolls, and Roberta’s wood-fired pizza close at hand.
- The Conscious and Caring Consumer— Customers want more transparency and have taken an interest in buying from brands that are more values-based or mission-driven and this trend is reflected in their baskets. Popular brands and products include White Moustache’s handmade yogurt, Bowery Farming’s pesticide-free crispy leaf lettuce, and Brooklyn Delhi’s Tikka Masala Indian summer sauce. By supporting such brands and buying authentic ingredients, people are building community through food. Sourcing and sustainability are paramount to FreshDirect’s approach to selecting its vendor partners and product offerings. Check out FreshDirect’s Sourced video content featuring its fantastic farmers, fishermen, and growers who put sustainability at the forefront of their businesses.
- Lots of Love for Private Labels— Value-seeking customers will continue to gravitate toward private brands, such as Nature’s Promise, in both shelf-stable and fresh categories, because of quality and value. Products include packaged greens, olive oils, and vinegars, frozen fruits and vegetables, cleaning products, and pet food. FreshDirect will regularly expand the number of SKUs and offerings.
About FreshDirect
FreshDirect is a leading online grocer and is committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, the company creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. By working directly with growers, producers, and local food innovators, FreshDirect provides the best in culinary exploration. From the latest NYC restaurant fare to sustainably sourced products from here and around the globe, the company finds food treasures and everyday grocery needs and delivers them to your door right when you need them. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area and is part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.
