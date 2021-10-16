1st-$10,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:46. Good. bid 3w,edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 26.130, 50.600, 1:14.740, 1:40.700, 00.000, 1:47.050.

Trainer: Guillermo Preciado

Winner: DK B/ G, 9, by Orientate-Unbridled's Secret

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Southeast Asia125423-13-1½3-1½1-½1-1E. Roman1.40
Blame It On Kitty125555552-12-½K. Orozco3.80
Northern Quest125134-14-½4-hd4-63-2½P. Terrero3.50
Sky Navigator122312-12-hd1-½3-½4-4¾A. Ayuso2.70
Typhoon Harry125241-hd1-½2-hd55S. Amador8.90
4 (4)Southeast Asia4.802.402.20
5 (5)Blame It On Kitty4.602.60
1 (1)Northern Quest2.20

$1 Exacta (4-5) paid $6.70; $1 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $17.50; $892,298.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you