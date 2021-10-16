1st-$10,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:46. Good. bid 3w,edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 26.130, 50.600, 1:14.740, 1:40.700, 00.000, 1:47.050.
Trainer: Guillermo Preciado
Winner: DK B/ G, 9, by Orientate-Unbridled's Secret
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Southeast Asia
|125
|4
|2
|3-1
|3-1½
|3-1½
|1-½
|1-1
|E. Roman
|1.40
|Blame It On Kitty
|125
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2-1
|2-½
|K. Orozco
|3.80
|Northern Quest
|125
|1
|3
|4-1
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-6
|3-2½
|P. Terrero
|3.50
|Sky Navigator
|122
|3
|1
|2-1
|2-hd
|1-½
|3-½
|4-4¾
|A. Ayuso
|2.70
|Typhoon Harry
|125
|2
|4
|1-hd
|1-½
|2-hd
|5
|5
|S. Amador
|8.90
|4 (4)
|Southeast Asia
|4.80
|2.40
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Blame It On Kitty
|4.60
|2.60
|1 (1)
|Northern Quest
|2.20
$1 Exacta (4-5) paid $6.70; $1 Trifecta (4-5-1) paid $17.50; $892,298.
