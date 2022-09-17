PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13

AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0

Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14

Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0

Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, River Valley, Correctionville 38

Atlantic 15, Ballard 12

Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30

B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0

BCLUW, Conrad 23, North Butler, Greene 12

Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7

Benton Community 48, South Tama County, Tama 0

Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7

Carlisle 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque 14, Beckman, Dyersville 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott, Eldridge 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Centerville 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12

Central City 44, Midland, Wyoming 20

Central Decatur, Leon 56, Eldon Cardinal 20

Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17

Clarinda 28, Clarke, Osceola 7

Clarksville 68, West Central, Maynard 32

Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36

Crestwood, Cresco 36, Forest City 21

Davenport, West 42, Davenport, Central 0

Decorah 28, Charles City 0

Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Des Moines, North 18, Waterloo, East 6

Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Colo-NESCO 16

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34, Iowa City High 0

Dubuque, Senior 34, Waterloo, West 0

Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8

East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, Alburnett 27

East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 6

Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28

Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23

Fort Madison 37, Washington 7

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Hinton 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48

Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22

Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34

Humboldt 37, Boone 0

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6

Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City Liberty High School 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Kee, Lansing 48, Janesville 34

Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, MVAOCOU 12

LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22

Lenox 70, East Union, Afton 36

Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16

Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16

Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0

Madrid 42, Earlham 13

Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, Bellevue 20

Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13

Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0

Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7

Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14

Monticello 61, Tipton 14

Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 36

Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6

Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT

Newton 44, Saydel 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Highland, Riverside 19

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7

North Union 44, Lake Mills 20

Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28

OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8

Oelwein 36, Jesup 20

Ogden 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Osage 31, Clear Lake 28

PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Pella Christian 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Perry 27, Des Moines, Hoover 21

Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 18, Bettendorf 17

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0

Riverside, Oakland 47, Sidney 16

Roland-Story, Story City 21, Albia 0

Sheldon 18, Okoboji, Milford 0

Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Sioux City, East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Sioux City, North 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Solon 35, Assumption, Davenport 10

South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7

Southwest Valley 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Stanton 54, Griswold 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Riceville 14

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0

Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13

Valley, West Des Moines 24, Waukee 6

Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3

WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 26

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 14

Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7

Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware, Manchester 7

Webster City 49, Mason City 14

West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6

West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0

West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20

West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

West Liberty 22, Camanche 14

West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7

West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28

Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7

Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you