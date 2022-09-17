PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41, Mount Ayr 13
AC/GC 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 26
Ames 54, Des Moines, East 0
Ankeny 31, Southeast Polk 14
Ankeny Centennial 28, Cedar Falls 14
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Denver 0
Ar-We-Va, Westside 51, River Valley, Correctionville 38
Atlantic 15, Ballard 12
Audubon 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30
B-G-M 88, Woodward Academy 0
BCLUW, Conrad 23, North Butler, Greene 12
Belle Plaine 66, Colfax-Mingo 7
Benton Community 48, South Tama County, Tama 0
Bondurant Farrar 35, Pella 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 19, Algona 7
Burlington 42, Ottumwa 7
Carlisle 53, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 14, Beckman, Dyersville 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, North Scott, Eldridge 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6
Centerville 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 12
Central City 44, Midland, Wyoming 20
Central Decatur, Leon 56, Eldon Cardinal 20
Central Lyon 38, West Lyon, Inwood 17
Clarinda 28, Clarke, Osceola 7
Clarksville 68, West Central, Maynard 32
Collins-Maxwell 68, Dunkerton 22
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Lisbon 20
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 36, Sioux City, West 0
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 40, Gilbert 36
Crestwood, Cresco 36, Forest City 21
Davenport, West 42, Davenport, Central 0
Decorah 28, Charles City 0
Denison-Schleswig 41, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Des Moines, North 18, Waterloo, East 6
Dike-New Hartford 33, South Hardin 8
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Colo-NESCO 16
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 34, Iowa City High 0
Dubuque, Senior 34, Waterloo, West 0
Durant-Bennett 28, Wilton 8
East Buchanan, Winthrop 34, Alburnett 27
East Mills 40, CAM, Anita 38
Easton Valley 66, Springville 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 6
Estherville Lincoln Central 27, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Fairfield 29, Knoxville 28
Fort Dodge 37, Marshalltown 23
Fort Madison 37, Washington 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 20
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Hinton 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Tripoli 48
Greene County 30, Des Moines Christian 22
Grundy Center 47, Hudson 0
Harlan 49, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34
Humboldt 37, Boone 0
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6
Independence 14, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0
Iowa City Liberty High School 55, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Kee, Lansing 48, Janesville 34
Keokuk 14, Oskaloosa 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, MVAOCOU 12
LeMars 24, MOC-Floyd Valley 22
Lenox 70, East Union, Afton 36
Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16
Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Lone Tree 65, Tri-County, Thornburg 16
Lynnville-Sully 51, Wayne, Corydon 0
Madrid 42, Earlham 13
Maquoketa 44, Clinton 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 22, Bellevue 20
Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 13
Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Lamoni 0
Mediapolis 17, Regina, Iowa City 7
Montezuma 59, Melcher-Dallas 14
Monticello 61, Tipton 14
Moravia 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 36
Mount Vernon 42, Center Point-Urbana 6
Nevada 24, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
New Hampton 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Newell-Fonda 19, Bishop Garrigan 0
Newman Catholic, Mason City 45, Saint Ansgar 43, 2OT
Newton 44, Saydel 0
North Cedar, Stanwood 36, Highland, Riverside 19
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0
North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 7
North Union 44, Lake Mills 20
Norwalk 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 28
OA-BCIG 28, Southeast Valley 8
Oelwein 36, Jesup 20
Ogden 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Osage 31, Clear Lake 28
PCM, Monroe 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Pella Christian 45, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Perry 27, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 9
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 18, Bettendorf 17
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0
Riverside, Oakland 47, Sidney 16
Roland-Story, Story City 21, Albia 0
Sheldon 18, Okoboji, Milford 0
Sigourney-Keota 35, Pleasantville 13
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Sioux City, East 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Sioux City, North 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Solon 35, Assumption, Davenport 10
South Central Calhoun 51, Manson Northwest Webster 13
South Hamilton, Jewell 58, Belmond-Klemme 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Southwest Valley 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Spencer 29, Sioux Center 7
Spirit Lake 47, PAC-LM 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 49, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Stanton 54, Griswold 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 66, Postville 0
Treynor 48, West Monona 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Riceville 14
Underwood 55, East Sac County 0
Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 0
Urbandale 37, Des Moines, Roosevelt 13
Valley, West Des Moines 24, Waukee 6
Van Meter 69, Panorama, Panora 3
WACO, Wayland 54, Iowa Valley, Marengo 26
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 14
Waukee Northwest 21, Johnston 7
Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, West Delaware, Manchester 7
Webster City 49, Mason City 14
West Bend-Mallard 57, Northwood-Kensett 6
West Branch 86, Louisa-Muscatine 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 30, Mount Pleasant 20
West Hancock, Britt 59, West Fork, Sheffield 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 35, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
West Liberty 22, Camanche 14
West Marshall, State Center 28, Chariton 7
West Sioux 52, Emmetsburg 28
Western Christian 42, Ridge View 7
Westwood, Sloan 29, Lawton-Bronson 23
Williamsburg 65, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7
Woodward-Granger 50, Eagle Grove 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
