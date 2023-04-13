WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2023 third quarter ended February 28, 2023.
Financial Highlights
FRMO’s total book value as of February 28, 2023 was $342.9 million ($7.79 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $153.6 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $189.3 million ($4.30 per share). This compares with total book value at the prior fiscal year end on May 31, 2022 of $314.3 million ($7.14 per share), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. Book value for the same period, excluding the non-controlling interests was $181.4 million ($4.12 per share). Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $252.6 million as of February 28, 2023, and $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022. Total liabilities were $25.0 million as of February 28, 2023, and $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.
For the three months ended February 28, 2023, FRMO’s net (loss) attributable to the Company was $(34,901,022), or $(0.79) per share, compared to $(12,008,314) or $(0.27) per share, a year earlier.
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023, the net income was $7,446,825 ($0.17 per diluted share) compared to net (loss) of$(11,397,920) ($(0.26) per diluted share) in 2022.
For the three months ended February 28, 2023, FRMO’s net (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes was $(12,121,031) ($(0.28) per diluted share) compared to $(9,850,344) ($(0.22) per diluted share) for the three months ended February 28, 2022.
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023, FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes was $815,704 ($0.02 per diluted share) compared to (loss) of $(5,635,550) ($(0.13) per diluted share) for the nine months ended February 28, 2023.
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.
Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after February 28, 2023. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.
As of February 28, 2023 and May 31, 2022, the Company held a 21.81% and 21.88% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.19% and 78.12% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended February 28, 2023 and May 31, 2022.
Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months and nine months ended February 28, 2023. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.
Conference Call
Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a webinar on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET.
Please join us for the FRMO 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call on April 18, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1671264701704711767
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Replay information will be available the next week on our website. Only questions submitted toinfo@frmocorp.combefore 1:00 p.m. on the day of the webinar will be considered.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
February 28,
May 31,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,983
$
33,289
|Equity securities, at fair value
212,870
187,386
|Other current assets
2,721
3,083
|Total Current Assets
252,574
223,758
|Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value
|82,786
|82,630
|Investments in securities exchanges
4,815
4,815
|Other assets
1,894
2,177
|Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC
15,648
14,702
|Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream
10,200
10,200
|Total Assets
$
367,917
$
338,282
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Securities sold, not yet purchased
$
2,164
$
2,573
|Other current liabilities
392
212
|Total Current Liabilities
2,556
2,785
|Deferred Tax Liability
21,756
20,470
|Mortgage payable
677
700
|Total Liabilities
24,988
23,955
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company
189,321
181,409
|Noncontrolling interests
153,608
132,919
|Total Stockholders' Equity
342,929
314,327
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
367,917
$
338,282
(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
|Revenue:
|Fees
$
928
$
1,496
$
2,484
$
3,805
|Equity earnings from limited partnerships and limited liability companies
1,491
945
2,299
29
|Unrealized losses from investments
(22,472
)
(13,430
)
(1,048
)
(9,078
)
|Other
745
245
3,645
677
|Total revenue before unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities
(19,308
)
(10,744
)
7,380
(4,567
)
|Unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities
(90,424
)
(5,019
)
24,006
(27,197
)
|Total Revenue
(109,732
)
(15,763
)
31,386
(31,764
)
|Total Expenses
321
431
1,494
1,131
|(Loss) income from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes
(110,053
)
(16,195
)
29,892
(32,895
)
|(Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes
(8,891
)
(2,914
)
2,852
(1,031
)
|Net (Loss) Income
(101,162
)
(13,281
)
27,040
(31,864
)
|Less net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(66,261
)
(1,273
)
19,593
(20,466
)
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation
$
(34,901
)
$
(12,008
)
$
7,447
$
(11,398
)
|Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Common Share
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.27
)
$
0.17
$
(0.26
)
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
44,022,781
44,017,781
44,020,492
44,015,418
|Diluted
44,022,781
44,017,781
44,032,153
44,015,418
|(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
About FRMO Corp.
FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.
FRMO had 44,022,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 28, 2023.
For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.
Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.
Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.
Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.
The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 28, 2023
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2023
February 28, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Amount
Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
Amount
Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
Amount
Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
Amount
Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
|(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
|Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized (Loss) Gain from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
|Net (loss) income attributable to the Company
$
(34,901)
$
(0.79)
$
(12,008)
$
(0.27)
$
7,447
$
0.17
$
(11,398)
$
(0.26)
|Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities
(90,424)
(5,019)
24,006
(27,197)
|Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests
(66,580)
(1,502)
17,152
(21,145)
|Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company
(23,844)
(3,517)
6,854
(6,052)
|Tax benefit (provision) on unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the company
1,065
1,359
(223)
289
|Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes
(22,779)
$
(0.52)
(2,158)
$
(0.05)
6,631
$
0.15
(5,763)
$
(0.13)
|Net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities
$
(12,122)
$
(0.28)
$
(9,850)
$
(0.22)
$
816
$
0.02
$
(5,635)
$
(0.13)
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
44,022,781
44,017,781
44,032,153
44,015,418
(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
