WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2022, ended May 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of May 31, 2022 was $314.3 million ($7.14 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $132.9 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 of $298.9 million ($6.78 per share), including $121.0 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $223.8 million as of May 31, 2022, and $208.9 million as of May 31, 2021. Total liabilities were $23.9 million as of May 31, 2022, and $29.9 million as of May 31, 2021, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

Annual net income (loss) attributable to the Company in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022 was $2,945,877, or $0.07 per share, compared to $60,158,194, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

For the three months ended May 31, 2022, the net (loss) income attributable to the Company was $14,343,798 ($0.33 per diluted share) compared to $13,967,651 ($0.32 per diluted share) in 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $4,014,188 ($0.09 per diluted share) compared to $5,217,832 ($0.12 per diluted share) for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022, the figure was $(1,621,363) (($0.04) per diluted share) compared to $36,102,670 ($0.82 per share) for the year ended May 31, 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after May 31, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of May 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company held a 21.88% and 22.02% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.12% and 77.98% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended May 31, 2022 and 2021.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Annual Meeting

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022, which will be held online via webcast only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FRMO2022.

Admission to the Meeting is limited to stockholders who owned Common Stock as of the close of business on July 25, 2022, the record date, or their duly appointed proxies, or properly registered guests. Guests may register for the webcast by entering their first and last names and a valid email address. Only shareholders with valid control numbers will be able to vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders and guests may submit questions in advance to info@frmocorp.com by 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 (the day before the Meeting).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
May 31,May 31,

2022

2021

 
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,289

 

$

34,971

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

187,386

 

 

171,733

 

Other current assets

 

3,083

 

 

2,148

 

Total Current Assets

 

223,758

 

 

208,852

 

Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value

 

82,630

 

 

86,854

 

Investments in securities exchanges

 

4,815

 

 

4,815

 

Other assets

 

2,178

 

 

1,698

 

Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC

 

14,702

 

 

16,366

 

Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream

 

10,200

 

 

10,200

 

Total Assets

$

338,282

 

$

328,785

 

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Securities sold, not yet purchased

$

2,573

 

$

6,118

 

Other current liabilities

 

212

 

 

2,249

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

2,785

 

 

8,367

 

Deferred Tax Liability

 

20,470

 

 

20,774

 

Mortgage payable

 

700

 

 

730

 

Total Liabilities

 

23,955

 

 

29,871

 

 
Stockholders' Equity:
Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company

 

181,409

 

 

177,905

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

132,919

 

 

121,009

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

314,327

 

 

298,914

 

 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

338,282

 

$

328,785

 

 
(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months EndedYears Ended
May 31,May 31,May 31,May 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)
Revenue:
Fees

$

873

 

$

1,354

 

$

4,678

 

$

3,723

 

Equity earnings from limited partnerships and limited liability companies

 

625

 

 

4,237

 

 

653

 

 

6,531

 

Unrealized gains (losses) from investments

 

3,502

 

 

2,483

 

 

(5,576

)

 

44,818

 

Other

 

(536

)

 

35

 

 

141

 

 

(726

)

Total revenue before unrealized gains from equity securities

 

4,464

 

 

8,109

 

 

(104

)

 

54,346

 

Unrealized gains from equity securities

 

41,175

 

 

34,201

 

 

13,978

 

 

96,223

 

Total Revenue

 

45,638

 

 

42,310

 

 

13,874

 

 

150,569

 

Total Expenses

 

250

 

 

298

 

 

1,380

 

 

1,350

 

 
Income from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes

 

45,388

 

 

42,012

 

 

12,493

 

 

149,219

 

Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes

 

257

 

 

2,999

 

 

(774

)

 

19,890

 

Net Income

 

45,131

 

 

39,013

 

 

13,267

 

 

129,329

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

30,787

 

 

25,046

 

 

10,321

 

 

69,171

 

Net Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation

$

14,344

 

$

13,967

 

$

2,946

 

$

60,158

 

 
Diluted Net Income per Common Share

$

0.33

 

$

0.32

 

$

0.07

 

$

1.37

 

 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic

 

44,017,781

 

 

44,032,781

 

 

44,016,014

 

 

44,020,233

 

Diluted

 

44,034,588

 

 

44,059,278

 

 

44,034,813

 

 

44,038,179

 

 
(Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31, 2022.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months EndedThree Months EndedYears EndedYears Ended
May 31, 2022May 31, 2021May 31, 2022May 31, 2021
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 

Amount

 

Diluted

earnings per

common share

 

Amount

 

Diluted

earnings per

common share

 

Amount

 

Diluted

earnings per

common share

 

Amount

 

Diluted

earnings per

common share

(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)
Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation:
 
Net income attributable to the Company

$

14,344

 

$

0.33

$

13,967

 

$

0.32

$

2,946

 

$

0.07

$

60,158

 

$

1.37

 
Unrealized gain from equity securities

 

41,175

 

 

34,201

 

 

13,978

 

 

96,223

 

Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

30,543

 

 

24,829

 

 

9,397

 

 

68,712

 

Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company

 

10,632

 

 

9,372

 

 

4,581

 

 

27,511

 

Tax benefit on unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the company

 

(302

)

 

(622

)

 

(13

)

 

(3,455

)

Unrealized gain from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes

 

10,330

 

$

0.24

 

 

8,750

 

$

0.20

 

 

4,568

 

$

0.10

 

 

24,056

 

$

0.55

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain from equity securities

$

4,014

 

$

0.09

 

$

5,217

 

$

0.12

 

$

(1,622

)

$

(0.04

)

$

36,102

 

$

0.82

 

 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

44,034,588

 

 

44,059,278

 

 

44,034,813

 

 

44,038,179

 

 
(Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

 

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005347/en/

CONTACT: Thérèse Byars

Corporate Secretary

Email:tbyars@frmocorp.com

Telephone: 646-495-7337

www.frmocorp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CRYPTOCURRENCY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: FRMO Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/12/2022 12:31 PM/DISC: 08/12/2022 12:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005347/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you