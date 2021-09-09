North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.