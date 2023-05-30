LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2023--
Barkmerica, the groundbreaking nation devoted to animal welfare and protection, proudly announces its official launch. Spearheaded by the United Paws Party, led by Lana Fuchs and her beloved furkids Lucifer and Lilith, Barkmerica is an unprecedented movement that elevates animals to equal members of society, deserving of rights and safeguards. This historic milestone marks a turning point in the animal rights movement, amplifying the voices of those who cannot speak for themselves.
In celebration of this momentous occasion, the United Paws Party unveils its exclusive Paw Power Collection, a line of stylish and comfortable t-shirts and hoodies, available in the Paw Power Store. Every purchase directly supports the Emerald Dream Foundation 501C3, Barkmerica's dedicated animal charity committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and providing care for animals in need. Lana Fuchs, CEO of Barkmerica and the Emerald Dream Foundation, expressed her excitement, stating, "By wearing your paw on your sleeve, you're showing unwavering support for animal welfare and protection." The Paw Power Collection features unique designs capturing the profound bond between pawrents and their furkids, with playful slogans and adorable illustrations that resonate with every animal lover.
In addition to the merchandise launch, the United Paws Party introduces the Barkmerica Pawtners program, inviting individuals and organizations to join forces in promoting animal welfare, protection, and rights within Barkmerica and globally. Becoming a Barkmerica Pawtner is an opportunity to receive exclusive campaign updates, access to events, and a chance to connect with like-minded advocates dedicated to building a compassionate and animal-friendly society.
Join the Barkmerica Pawtner movement by visiting their website or contacting them via email or social media. Regardless of age, background, or experience level, they welcome all animal lovers to unite for a common cause. Together, they hope to shape a future filled with compassion, inclusivity, and better lives for all living beings.
To learn more about Barkmerica and the United Paws Party, please visit our website at www.barkmerica.com. Don't forget to explore the Paw Power Store and make a purchase to support our mission. Remember, 100% of net proceeds go directly to the well-being of furkids in need. Join us today and be part of the global movement that is changing the world.
