FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Scott Brown, the U.S. ambassador in New Zealand, poses for a photograph at the U.S. Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand. Long before Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he's come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball team that last year won a state championship.