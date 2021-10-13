SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Front, a leader in customer communication, announced today that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has recognized Front CEO & co-founder, Mathilde Collin as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Mathilde Collin as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.
Mathilde founded Front in 2013 to transform the professional lives of many people and help them be happier at work. As an employer, she has striven to create a work environment where employees could thrive. And as a software provider, she created Front to improve the most critical tool more than one billion people use to communicate and get work done — email. To date, Front has more than 6,500 customers in over 90 countries. The company has raised more than $138 million in venture capital funding from Sequoia Capital, Threshold Ventures, Uncork Capital and software leaders from Zoom, Atlassian, Qualtrics and Okta.
Mathilde is known for her values-driven leadership style and for championing top-down radical transparency. Before founding Front, Mathilde received a Master’s degree at HEC School of Management. Today, she mentors aspiring entrepreneurs through All Raise’s Female Founders Office Hours and the Pioneer Fund.
"I'm honored to be selected by Goldman Sachs as one of the top 100 most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2021," said Mathilde Collin, co-founder and chief executive officer, Front. "Front has had an incredible year of accelerated growth. We serve thousands of organizations including Shopify, Better.com, Dropbox and Lyft by helping them move together as one to delight their customers. I have such pride in the success of Front, the product and the culture we have built. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of each of our Fronteers.”
“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Mathilde Collin as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”
In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.
About Front
Front is the leading hub for customer communication that allows companies to offer tailor-made service at scale. It combines the simplicity of the email inbox with the automation and insights of a CRM. Behind the scenes, teammates from all departments can work together to send out the best replies faster, keep messages organized across channels, and always maintain a personal touch. More than 6,500 businesses use Front to scale customer communication without trading quality for efficiency. To learn more, visit front.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005354/en/
CONTACT: Caty Dickensheets
Communications Lead for Front
caty.dickensheets@frontapp.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY OTHER COMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Front
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/13/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/13/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005354/en