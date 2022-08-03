MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that Frost & Sullivan ranked the firm the most innovative vendor in their Frost Radar: Global Managed Detection and Response Market, 2022 report. Frost & Sullivan’s report highlights Booz Allen’s unique ability to leverage the firm’s consulting pedigree to offer clients a broad portfolio of services beyond traditional managed detection and response (MDR) including strategy, operational technology, advanced analytics, cloud, and zero trust architectures.
Frost & Sullivan, a leading market research and strategy firm, also recognized Booz Allen’s vendor-agnostic orchestration approach, highlighting the firm’s data collection application programming interface (API) engine that integrates telemetry, its cyber defense operations, and its open insights reporting engine for customized reporting dashboards.
“Booz Allen is extremely proud of our managed detection and response service and the ability to deliver advanced cyber solutions that enable clients to transform cybersecurity into a sustainable competitive advantage,” said Wade Alt, senior vice president and leader of the firm’s global commercial managed services business. “Our investments in innovation continue to produce advanced solutions, including an industry-leading analytics library, to help clients prepare for and mitigate the most consequential cyber threats.”
According to Frost & Sullivan’s report, Booz Allen holds one of the most significant revenue shares in the growing global MDR market. The firm’s service offerings, combined with its history of supporting federal, defense, and intelligence agencies, create a strong value proposition.
As the report notes, the shortage of critical cybersecurity talent continues to grow. Without access to in-demand talent, organizations have turned to managed services for their cybersecurity needs. Frost & Sullivan projects that in the next 5 years, security services and solutions that combine human teams and automation will thrive.
“In terms of scope and innovation, Booz Allen Hamilton is leading the market,” said Lucas Ferreyra, a Frost & Sullivan analyst. “The increased visibility over the cloud environment, operational technology, and IoT devices that Booz Allen boasts over most of the market will be instrumental in unlocking growth opportunities in the next few years.”
“This report reinforces our commitment to driving superior solutions at scale to meet our clients' cyber mission and business needs,” said Brad Medairy, executive vice president and leader of the firm’s National Cyber business. “Our continued investment in innovation enables us to deliver adversary-informed cyber defense solutions across multiple environments—cloud, OT, and IoT, among others—to address a threat landscape in which adversaries are no longer distinguishing between commercial and government targets.”
Booz Allen's comprehensive client portfolio includes nearly every federal, defense, and intelligence agency, as well as many Fortune 500 companies across industries including software, financial services, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, transportation, and energy.
Read more about Booz Allen’s managed detection and response services and download Frost & Sullivan’s report.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.
With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 29,300 people globally as of June 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)
