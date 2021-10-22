FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (the “Company” or “FTSI”) today announced preliminary financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021.
Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our utilization in the third quarter was less than we expected due to unusually high customer-driven downtime. I am, however, pleased to report that pricing, net of inflation, was above expectations and is expected to increase further in the fourth quarter. Utilization has improved in October and we expect overall fourth quarter utilization rates to be similar to what we experienced in the second quarter.
“The underutilization in the third quarter was caused by one-off customer-driven scheduling changes and downtime, which caused an estimated $7.6 million negative impact to EBITDA. Three fleets had work gaps of more than 30 days due to last minute changes to customer completions schedules, which caused us to lose over 100 pumping days. Third-party non-productive time (NPT) in the third quarter was double the amount in the second quarter causing our pumping hours per day to decline, primarily due to repeated wellhead and wireline complications.
“Despite this, we continue to work with our customers and have not experienced any losses on adverse market changes. While the underutilization caused a hardship in the third quarter, we believe that we are on track to deliver EBITDA in the mid-teens in the fourth quarter, despite inflationary pressures and impacts from the holidays.”
Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results
- Revenue of $88.4 million to $93.4 million
- SG&A, excluding stock-based compensation, of $10.5 million to $11.5 million
- Net loss of $9.5 million to $10.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million to $6.8 million
- Capital expenditures of approximately $13 million
Operational Update
|Three Months Ended
|Successor
|Successor
|Sep. 30,
|Jun. 30,
2021
2021
|Average active fleets
13.0
13.0
|Utilization %
83%
91%
|Fully-utilized fleets
10.8
11.8
|Stages completed
6,459
7,569
|Stages per fully-utilized fleet
598
641
|Pumping hours
12,864
15,548
|Pumping hours per fully-utilized fleet
1,191
1,318
|Pumping days
846
922
|Pumping hours per pumping day
15.2
16.9
Preliminary Results
The unaudited preliminary financial and operational results for the third quarter 2021 represent the most current information available to management and are based on calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by management and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The Company’s actual results may differ from these preliminary financial and operational results due to the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between the date of this announcement and when results for the third quarter 2021 are finalized. The preliminary financial and operational results included in this announcement are not a comprehensive statement of the Company’s financial results and are subject to risks and uncertainties and should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as earnings before net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization further adjusted for expenses that management believes are non-recurring, and/or non-core to business operations and other non-cash expenses, including but not limited to employee severance costs, stock-based compensation, balance sheet impairments and write-downs, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on disposal of assets, supply commitment charges, restructuring items, transaction and strategic initiative costs.
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance and generate future operating plans. The exclusion of certain expenses facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain variable charges. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect net interest expense or changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or benefits;
- although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect gains or losses arising from the disposal of assets;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
- adjusted EBITDA does not reflect restructuring items or transaction and strategic initiative costs;
- other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other GAAP results.
The table included under “Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA” provides a reconciliation of preliminary net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2021.
Reconciliation of Preliminary Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|Successor
|(Dollars in millions)
|Low
|High
|Net loss
$
(10.5
)
$
(9.5
)
|Interest expense, net
0.0
0.0
|Income tax expense
0.1
0.1
|Depreciation and amortization
13.1
13.1
|Loss on disposal of assets, net
1.6
1.6
|Stock-based compensation
0.7
0.7
|Transaction and strategic initiative costs
0.5
0.5
|Reorganization items
0.3
0.3
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.8
$
6.8
