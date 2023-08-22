SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2023--
VC Innovations, a leading marketing services agency with a global community of over 200,000 digital transformation leaders from across the fintech ecosystem, is today announcing the return of their FTT Embedded Finance & Super-Apps event to North America. This is the second year that the event is taking place in San Francisco, and the first year that the event will be co-located with two other events from VC Innovations: Customer Alpha and Future Identity. These events will take place at Hotel Kabuki, a boutique hotel and function venue in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown on December 6-7, 2023.
FTT Embedded Finance & Super-Apps’ agenda will bring together a full community of collaborators in the space, including financial services providers, technology innovators and non-financial brands turning opportunity into reality. Key themes of the event include Taking Financial Services Everywhere, The Distributors, Technology: The Enablers, Payments & Beyond, Insurance and The Future of Wealth Management.
“We saw huge success from last year’s event and have seen explosive growth with our festivals and events both in the UK and US, so we are extremely excited to be expanding our footprint with FTT Embedded Finance & Super-Apps to include access to the two additional events alongside this one,” said Victor Cruz, CEO of VC Innovations. “Embedded finance is, by definition, a collaborative opportunity, and we firmly believe that connecting different sectors in the digital world is the way forward for all our industries. These co-located events reflect that belief and are proof of it in action.”
Additional benefits of FTT Embedded Finance & Super-Apps and the co-located events include:
- Speaking sessions from over 120 industry leaders
- Over 400 attendees made up of a disruptive community of banks, retailers, manufacturers, ecommerce companies, vertical SaaS providers, insurers, telcos, financial institutions, fintechs and tech innovators
- A drinks reception on the expo floor while networking with strategic partners
- Opportunity to make connections via FTT’s match-making service, the Hosted Buyer Program
Registration is now open and a range of ticket options are available here.
About VC Innovations
FTT Embedded Finance & Super Apps, Customer Alpha, and Future Identity Customer, are created by VC Innovations, a leading marketing services agency serving innovation industries. The co-located events convene a community of financial services providers, non-financial brands and leading technology/fintech companies to explore the future shape of their respective industries and unique opportunities for collaboration.
