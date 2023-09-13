PHILADELPHIA — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murder who escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was caught and taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday.
Cavalcante had been on the run for 14 days and disrupted life across Chester County and forced the closure of schools and businesses.
“The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference that the path to the capture began when a burglar alarm at a residence near Prizer Road went off Tuesday evening within the search perimeter. Officials picked up a heat signature around 1 a.m. West of Route 100, and tactical teams converged, he said.
A thunderstorm forced a DEA fixed-wing airplane that had been tracking Cavalcante to depart the area, so tactical teams secured that inner perimeter throughout the storm, Bivens said. On Wednesday morning around 8 a.m., the search resumed and took Cavalcante by surprise.
“Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred,” Bivens said. “That did not stop him from trying to escape. He began to crawl through the thick underbrush, taking his rifle with him as he went.”
Bivens said a dog from a customs and border control team out of El Paso, Texas, was released and subdued Cavalcante, wounding him in the process. Police moved in, and Cavalcante continued to resist and was taken into custody. Bivens said it took about five minutes to bring Cavalcante into custody.
Cavalcante has been taken to the State Police station in Avondale for processing, and from there will be sent to a state prison to begin to serve his life sentence, Bivens said.
“The scope of this manhunt was extremely impressive,” Bivens said. “The brave men and women who went out there every single day are our heroes. And I am proud to be a part of this collective team of people who worked around the clock to bring this man to justice during this monumental challenge.”
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro celebrated the capture of Cavalcante, crediting “extraordinary work” from law enforcement officials. He also joked about Cavalcante being captured in a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt.
“Whoever had their Eagles hoodie stolen, if you could let us know, I’ll do my best to get you one of those new Kelly green ones,” Shapiro said.
Cavalcante was convicted last month of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, outside of her home in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He was sentenced to life in state prison and was awaiting transfer to a more secure, state-run correctional facility when he escaped.
He is a native Brazilian who authorities say was in the United States illegally after a warrant was issued for his arrest for murder in his native country in 2017.
Cavalcante first traveled to Puerto Rico, where he obtained a fake ID, according to evidence presented during his trial. Cavalcante settled in Chester County, where he had a sister and friends who arrived ahead of him, he later told police.
Cavalcante worked for a while in construction and other trades, prosecutors said, and rented a storage trailer that he parked at a lot in East Pikeland Township.
