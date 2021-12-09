Fujairah’s Umbrella Beach Recreational Complex Opens Doors with Music, Fireworks

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Umbrella Beach, a high-end commercial and recreational complex located on the UAE’s dynamic East Coast, officially opened its doors to the public last week in a fun-filled ceremony replete with live music and a spectacular fireworks display. “Umbrella Beach is the result of months of hard work and a determination to realize what was once just a dream,” Senior Project Director Abdullah Taleb said at the ceremony. “Everything that we see around us now is the culmination of years of planning and foresight.”
In the works since 2019, the highly-anticipated seaside facility offers visitors a range of upscale restaurants, cafes, leisure and athletic activities, not to mention its most attractive feature: a pristine beach overlooking the Gulf of Oman. “We aim to establish Umbrella Beach as an absolute must-visit destination, both for local residents and foreign tourists alike,” Taleb says.
World-Class Attractions, Services
The first facility of its kind on the East Coast, Umbrella Beach is part of a new wave of business ventures that seek to raise the UAE’s international profile by providing top-tier attractions and services. Given its host of unmatched amenities, Umbrella Beach is set to become one of the country’s top holiday destinations, according to Taleb. “It’s also expected to draw global attention to Fujairah’s vast tourism potential,” he explains, “including its surprising modernity and remarkable scenic beauty.”
Promising an all-in-one leisure experience, the complex also features several family-friendly attractions, such as playgrounds, jogging trails and Padel Tennis courts. “In addition to drive-thru and sit-down restaurants and cafes, Umbrella Beach also offers its guests a variety of beachside activities that the whole family can enjoy,” Taleb says.
Ready to Welcome Guests in Style
A work in progress, Umbrella Beach has more big plans for the future, including a drive-in cinema, a wall-climbing area, basketball and volleyball courts, and the full range of watersports, from jet-skiing to parasailing.
Taleb voiced his appreciation for the hundreds of people who have helped make the project possible, including dozens of local entrepreneurs and contractors. “Virtually no expense is being spared,” he says. “The entire facility has been meticulously prepared to host thousands of guests from all over the world – who we look forward to welcoming in optimal style.”
