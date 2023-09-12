FUJIFILM Announces GFX100 II Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera, First Look YouTube Video at B&H Photo

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
B&H Photo is pleased to share the introduction of the latest flagship medium-format mirrorless camera—the Fujifilm GFX100 II. The Second GFX100 features a revamped and speedy 102MP medium-format sensor (44 x 33 mm) capable of up to 8 fps continuous shooting. It also packs in an AI-based autofocus system and a sharp 9.44m-dot EVF for ensure photographers never miss a shot. Videographers can record full-width 4K 60p video as well as output 8K 30p raw video to an external recorder. Add to all this a world first accessory-free integration of Frame.io and you have an impressively complete imaging system.
Updated 102MP 44 x 33 mm BSI CMOS Sensor
X-Processor 5 & AI-Based Autofocus System
Full-Width 4K 60p Video Recording
Raw Video Output up to 8K 30p
Vista Vision, 35mm, & Anamorphic Video Formats
Accessory-Free Frame-io Cloud Workflow
FUJIFILM GFX100 II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784860-REG/fujifilm_600023590_gfx_100_ii_medium.html
Key Features
- 102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS Sensor
- X-Processor 5 Image Processor
- 9.44m-Dot EVF
- 4K60 Video; 10-Bit Out
- 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization
- Multi Aspect Ratios
Preorder GFX100 II Medium Format Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1784860-REG/fujifilm_600023590_gfx_100_ii_medium.html
Fujifilm introduces the following new lenses to the Announcement.
Price: $3,499
Product Link: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1785586-REG/fujifilm_600023620_fujinon_gf_110mm_f_5_6.html
Price: $3,999.00
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1785585-REG/fujifilm_600023617_fujinon_gf_30mm_f_5_6.html
Learn More About the Fujifilm New Camera and lenses.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-announces-the-gfx-100-ii-and-three-fujinon-gf-prime-lenses
First Look YouTube Video on Fujifilm GFX100 Mark II https://youtu.be/94wI9-QDCDs
