Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a global leader in innovative retail technology and front-end solutions, is delivering the next generation of retail self-service innovations at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. With Fujitsu S3 (Self-Service Simplified), retailers can transform operations and improve productivity by delivering self-service solutions that are simple to deploy, integrate, and develop, while providing retail shoppers with the engaging experiences they are looking for.
At NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, Fujitsu Frontech North America is unveiling new solutions that deliver reliable self-service experiences at checkout and beyond, including the new flagship self-checkout solution, U-SCAN Venture. U-SCAN Venture is built on top of the updated Fujitsu Cash Automated Solution SmartCASH SE cash box module, a full currency and coin recycling unit now with bulk coin acceptance. Both the stand-alone SmartCASH SE and U-SCAN Venture allow for lightning fast self-checkout transactions in an elegant solution designed to match any store décor.
Beyond the front-end, Fujitsu Frontech North America is expanding self-service with an in-aisle solution for non-barcoded and/or weighted items. Using Fujitsu’s powerful A.I. technology, U-SCAN VisionScale automatically identifies items, weighs, and prints a self-adhesive barcode label that can be scanned at POS, self-checkout, or via mobile shopping applications to easily complete the transaction. U-SCAN VisionScale will be exhibited at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show running on the Bizerba M Class II 500 Pro.
Additionally, Fujitsu Frontech North America will be exhibiting several self-service innovations, including the cashless U-SCAN Express+ SCO, our highly configurable and ultra-compact U-SCAN BOLT self-service kiosk, and an innovative suite of retail software tools designed for simplified reporting, interventions, and more.
“Retail shoppers’ expectations have rapidly evolved over the past few years, and Fujitsu Frontech North America is uniquely positioned to allow retailers to meet these changing demands. Our latest retail hardware and software innovations from the Fujitsu S3 suite provide retailers with the flexibility and reliability needed to adapt at the speed of change. We look forward to showcasing these new solutions at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show,” said Shuhei Oyake, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show is held at The Javits Convention Center in New York, NY from January 15 to January 17, 2023. Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. will be exhibiting self-service hardware and software at booth #4803. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet with Fujitsu Frontech North America at NRF 2023, visit www.fujitsufrontechna.com/nrf/.
About Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc.
Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. provides market-focused IT solutions that enable customers to achieve their business objectives through integrated offerings for self-checkout and currency management solutions, kiosks, mobile, RFID, and biometric authentication technology. Fujitsu Frontech North America delivers industry-specific solutions for the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, education, financial services, and enterprise and communications sectors throughout North America. Fujitsu Frontech North America is headquartered with operations and product development at 27121 Towne Centre Drive, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610.
