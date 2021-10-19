Fujitsu Introduces SP-1130Ne TWAIN Scanner With PaperStream ClickScan

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the leader in imaging solutions, is introducing the Fujitsu SP-1130Ne, a worry-free, compact scanner with a TWAIN driver that was designed for easy document scanning in home offices and across small businesses. The Fujitsu SP-1130Ne provides all of the functions required to digitize, share and save any paper-based document through simplified operability, reliable feeding and clean image production.
It features Fujitsu’s all-new PaperStream ClickScan software, which makes scanning a breeze for any user. From out-of-the-box to your first scan, you’ll be up and scanning in no time.
“More affordable than most competitive models in the market, the Fujitsu SP-1130Ne is the perfect TWAIN-enabled scanner for personal or work-related scanning,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President and CEO, Fujitsu Computer Products of America. “We have customers that need a compact, worry-free scanner for various TWAIN-based applications. This model gives them the best of everything - removing the complexity associated with scanning and taking full advantage of Fujitsu’s industry-leading image cleanup for a full range of versatile, high-quality scans.”
PaperStream ClickScan Software & Image Processing
The Fujitsu SP-1130Ne includes both PaperStream ClickScan and PaperStream Image Processing TWAIN software. PaperStream ClickScan software is ideal for document scanning thanks to its easy-to-use interface. The three-step operation simplifies the scanning user experience, meaning you are out of the box, scanning in minutes, with no additional software required.
Furthermore, PaperStream’s automated image cleanup takes advantage of Fujitsu’s world-class imaging technology. It excels in providing all of the necessary scanning features required, in addition to being fully compatible with most TWAIN scanning applications. The Fujitsu SP-1130Ne also includes multiple lightning-fast ways to connect via USB 3.2 and Ethernet for flexible placement around your home or office.
Key software features include:
- A one-push to scan experience
- Simple user interface with icons and easy navigation
- Industry-recognized image cleanup capabilities with PaperStream IP
- PDF creation with functionality
- No additional complicated applications/software required
Featuring a compact, sleek design, the Fujitsu SP-1130Ne is 20 percent smaller than other scanners in the category. It is currently available in black, starting at $345.00 MSRP through Fujitsu’s select Retail and eTail Partners.
About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.
Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. has been delivering industry-leading imaging solutions and unsurpassed customer experiences for more than half a century. Our portfolio unlocks the full potential of document scanning with scalable software that captures the data from every document in the highest quality possible, and saves it in the cloud or in an on-premise solution. Together with our partner network, we help organizations work more efficiently, make their workflows more reliable and make data processing faster, so our customers can leverage their full digital potential. Learn more at https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/products.
©2021 Fujitsu and the Fujitsu logo are registered trademarks of Fujitsu Limited. All text, graphics, trademarks, logos contained herein related to Fujitsu Ltd., PFU Ltd., or Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (“FCPA”) are owned, controlled or licensed by or to FCPA with all rights reserved.
