The Board of Directors of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on October 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 3, 2022.
The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on October 17, 2022, to holders of record of the preferred stock as of October 2, 2022, for the period from and including July 15, 2022, to but excluding, October 15, 2022.
Fulton Financial Corporation, a $25 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,200 employees and operates more than 200 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.
