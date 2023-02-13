ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge said Monday that he planned to keep private portions of a special grand jury report that recommends specific individuals be indicted following an eight-month criminal probe that examined meddling in Georgia’s 2020 elections.
Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he did plan to release three portions of the report later this week, including the introduction, conclusion and section “in which the special purpose grand jury discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.”
The eight-page order came three weeks after McBurney heard arguments from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that the final report should remain private until she makes indictment decisions. At that same hearing, a coalition of media organizations, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, argued that the public interest demanded that the document be released.
McBurney said that “full disclosure of the final report at this time is not proper” and that its full release should wait “until such time as the District Attorney completes her investigation.”
“There was very limited due process in this process for those who might now be named as indictment-worthy in the final report,” McBurney wrote.
©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.