Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced that it has hired Steven H. Santini as the Fulton Private Bank Regional Wealth Director for eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with a primary focus on greater Philadelphia.
Santini’s primary objective will be to expand a first-class wealth management team in the greater Philadelphia region, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties. The new role underscores the commitment Fulton Bank has made to expanding in the region. In addition, he will have a leadership role focused on new business and talent development for Fulton Private Bank at large.
“A growing number of customers in greater Philadelphia are finding significant value in our relationship-based approach to community banking and the broad range of services we offer,” said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Financial Corporation. “Over the past year, we have expanded our financial center network with the acquisition of Prudential Bank and added new commercial banking teams. We are now excited to expand our wealth offering within greater Philadelphia through the development of a team of Fulton Private Bank professionals.”
Fulton Private Bank specializes in delivering customized wealth management and banking solutions for high-net-worth clients, with services including dedicated private bankers, asset management, and trust and estate planning.
“We are excited to have Steve join our team to accelerate our plans to grow and serve as trusted advisors for even more clients in greater Philadelphia,” said Dara Bachman, President of Fulton Private Bank. “Steve brings significant leadership experience and a proven track record for attracting talent, building teams and providing exceptional service for clients.”
Santini worked most recently as Senior Vice President and Market Leader for Eastern Pennsylvania at Key Private Bank, and he previously held several leadership roles at PNC Wealth Management. He is an honors graduate of Villanova University with a degree in finance.
Fulton Private Bank and Fulton Financial Advisors, which together have approximately $14 billion in assets under management, operate through Fulton Bank, N.A.
Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we’re helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com.
