Fundamental Income Properties (“Fundamental Income” or the “Company”), a Phoenix-based net lease real estate company that has acquired and financed over $1.2 billion of single-tenant properties across 40 states and 39 industries since 2020, today announced the issuance of $328.9 million of long-term, fixed-rate notes designated as Fundamental Income Net-Lease Mortgage Notes, Series 2023-1. This is the inaugural note issuance under Fundamental Income’s dedicated structured debt financing vehicle, FI Master Trust. Fundamental Income was founded in April 2020 with an initial equity commitment from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global asset manager with approximately $800 billion in assets under management.
The notes were issued in a private placement to premier institutional investors in two classes including $182.2 million of 5-year Class A-1 notes rated ‘AA’ by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) and $146.7 million of 5-year Class A-2 notes rated ‘A’ by S&P.
“We are excited to announce the launch and inaugural note issuance under our FI Master Trust program,” said Chris Burbach, Chief Executive Officer of Fundamental Income. “This program lays the foundation for ongoing access to reliable, attractively priced debt capital to better support our clients’ financing needs. We are grateful for the support we received from institutional debt investors, which is a testament to the high-quality portfolio we are building and the strength of our team.”
Fundamental Income’s leadership team has extensive experience in net lease real estate financing, credit and capital markets across market cycles. “Leveraging this experience, we provide our clients with predictable capital and certainty of execution even in times of challenging economic and market conditions,” said Alexi Panagiotakopoulos, Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Income. “The capital we provide our clients, who form the backbone of the U.S. economy, allows them to grow their businesses through strategic M&A transactions, expand into new markets, and build new facilities.”
ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL INCOME
Fundamental Income Properties is a Phoenix-based net lease real estate company backed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM). Fundamental Income Properties serves as a dedicated real estate capital partner to businesses and business owners across North America providing companies with accretive, predictable capital through sale leasebacks, build-to-suit financing and 100 percent financing for expansion capital for operating companies with establish and growing operations. Led by seven investment partners with over 60 years and $16 billion of cumulative transaction history, the Company is focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to middle-market businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. For more information, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com.
