DALLAS — A funeral service was held in Uvalde on Monday for 10-year-old Tess Marie Mata, nearly three weeks after she was fatally shot May 24 at Robb Elementary School.
Her funeral was Monday morning at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Tess was born to Jerry and Veronica Mata on Feb. 6, 2012, in San Antonio, her obituary reads.
In her obituary, her family said she was an athlete at heart and enjoyed softball and soccer. She also enjoyed doing gymnastics, especially backbends, her obituary said.
Tess’ older sister, Faith, said on Facebook that Tess was sassy and the sisters used to “tag team on mom and dad.”
“Tessy, mom, dad, and I won’t be the same without you but we are comforted knowing you are waiting for us up in heaven and have a spot for us,” Faith said. “We have one sassy guardian angel that I know is going to protect our family.”
Tess is survived by her parents, her sister and other extended family members.
———
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.