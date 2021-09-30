TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021--
Funnel Leasing, the renter-centric leasing platform, today unveiled a brand new website: www.funnelleasing.com. Funnel’s revamped site puts renters where they belong: at the center of the leasing process. The site includes a list of integration partners, testimonials from many of the NMHC Top 50 multifamily leaders and actual users of the software. Funnel’s core values: Prosocial, Innovative, Novel, and Kick A** ( P.I.N.K. ), as well as the recently launched Housing Opportunities Made Equal ( H.O.M.E. ) non-profit 501c(3) are prominently featured as well.
“Funnel has quickly disrupted the property-centric approach to leasing and is leading the renter-centric movement,” said Funnel CEO Tyler Christiansen. “Our new website reflects our unique approach to driving revenue and results for some of the biggest names in multifamily, and ultimately making leasing more efficient for operations and marketing teams, and their customers: the renter.”
To learn more about Funnel’s products, including Signal: syndication, Engage: CRM, Convert: online leasing and Amplify: virtual leasing agent, request a demo here.
About Funnel Leasing
Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks -- driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow's rental experience at funnelleasing.com.
