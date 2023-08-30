DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2023--
The "Fusion Splicer - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Fusion Splicer market, focusing on recent past, current, and future trends. The analysis is based on various geographic regions including USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa markets.
The report includes independent assessments of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) during this period. Additionally, the report offers historic sales data from 2014 through 2021, and percentage breakdowns of value sales for various geographic regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.
The analysis covers various aspects of the Fusion Splicer market, including hardware, software & services, as well as specific end-use industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, residential, and other applications. This comprehensive overview aims to provide insights into the market's evolution and potential trends in the coming years.
Global Fusion Splicer Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fusion Splicer estimated at US$731.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$763.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $193.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Fusion Splicer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$193.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$251.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.
With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 3sae Technologies Inc.
- Aurora Optics, Inc.
- China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)
- Comway Technology LLC
- Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Deviser Technology Ltd.
- EasySplicer
- Fiber Fox, Inc.
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- Gao Group Inc.
- Greenlee Communications Ltd.
- ILSINTECH Co., Ltd.
- Inno Instruments Inc.
- Multicom, Inc.
- Nanjing Dvp Oe Tech Co., Ltd.
- Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd.
- PROMAX Electronica S L
- Shanghai SHINHO Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.
- Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Tianjin Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.
- Web Group Inc.
- Yamasaki Optical Technology
