Future Today’s Viewership & Advertising CPM Reach an All-Time High, Streaming Over 63 Million Hours of Content Monthly

Multi-channel streaming leader Future Today, today announced significant growth in distribution, advertising, viewership and content throughout 2021, driven in part by the development of Future Today’s proprietary technology stack and new relationships with advertisers, brands and agencies.
“2021 has been a pivotal year for Future Today as we continue to broaden our footprint and technological capabilities,” said Vikrant Mathur, CEO at Future Today. “Our expansion into Canada, the launch of several top-ranked channels, and the addition of countless new and popular titles has helped reinforce our position as a leader in ad-supported streaming. We expect this growth to continue into 2022 and beyond, as AVOD adoption increases by both consumers and brands.”
Advertising & Viewership
Future Today’s advertising and viewership have experienced impressive growth over the past 12 months, including:
- Average CPM increased by 25% year over year in November , supported by technological advances and expanded capabilities in contextual and demographic targeting
- Total watch time across the Future Today platform increased by 85% year over year in Q3 2021, streamingmore than63 million hours of content in November alone
- Kids and family viewing on HappyKids increased 160% year over year in Q3 2021 , with the addition of kid favorites such as My Little Pony, Angelina Ballerina, Transformers Prime & Rescue Bots, Ricky Zoom, Geronimo Stilton, Cocomelon and many more
- HappyKids was once again selected as the winner of Cynopsis’ Best of the Best Awards for the Best App for Kids leading the pack in 2021 & now 2022
- Total watch time on Fawesome – Future Today’s flagship movie channel – increased nearly 80%year over year in November
“We’ve experienced a significant increase in advertising partners and CPM – a clear indication that CTV is becoming the most desirable destination for brands to reach highly engaged audiences,” added Mathur. “This presents massive opportunities for content owners and advertisers alike, which will only grow in the coming years.”
Distribution & Content
In the last 12 months, Future Today aggressively expanded its content library and distribution, addingover 9,000 hours of new programming and 20 new channels, such as Encourage TV, Hungry, Young Hollywood, Pinkfong, Like Nastya and more, bringing the accumulated total to over 60,000 hours of content across a wide array of genres.
Additionally, Future Today has:
- Expanded distribution into Canada by partnering with Rogers Media, bringing 10,000 hours of popular TV shows and movies to the half million Rogers Ignite Entertainment customers
- Launched eight linear FAST channels on Vizio, Sling TV, Samsung TV+ and The Roku Channel
- Launched two new linear channels on Redbox Live TV, available on popular gaming platforms, including PlayStation and Xbox
- Received more than 110 million user-initiated app installs across all major CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers, iOS and Android
Future Today offers a holistic solution for content owners seeking to launch new streaming channels, grow audiences and monetize their content across a multitude of OTT platforms and services. To accomplish this, the company has developed a proprietary and comprehensive portfolio of streaming technologies, services and solutions that include video management, app development, publishing and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.
Since launching its first streaming app on Roku in 2011, the company has grown to operate hundreds of top-ranked streaming channels with over 110 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 240,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids.
About Future Today
Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – FilmRise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here.
