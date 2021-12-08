BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced that it has been awarded a new patent for live meeting recordings. This patent enables more efficient and streamlined collaboration and workflows for users by providing meeting records for playback to participants in an online meeting.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Fuze U.S. Patent No. 11128483 on September 21, 2021. This invention creates an audio and video recording of one or more meeting participants, as well as a meeting record that includes a list of participants and a timeline with a condensed transcript of audio and video highlights available to participants upon request.
“This patent reimagines traditional meeting recordings, transforming them into smarter, more insightful and easy to navigate media files where invitees can quickly watch meeting highlights, skip to action item requests, and access smart transcripts to comment on or help inform future conversations with colleagues,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “This is an extremely valuable tool for workers who can’t attend a meeting, especially in today’s distributed work environment where seamless and efficient collaboration across organizations is more critical than ever.”
About Fuze
Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.
