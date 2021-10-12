Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Introduces the Chipotle Chicken Fajita Taco to Its Menu for a Limited Time

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021--
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of the Chipotle Chicken Fajita Taco to its menu, available for a limited time. The new taco brings a delicious blend of savory flavors, packed with fajita chicken and grilled peppers and onions, topped off with a smoky honey chipotle sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Fajita Taco available at Fuzzy's Taco Shop.(Photo: Business Wire)
The Chipotle Chicken Fajita Taco features house-marinated fajita chicken with grilled peppers and onions, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, Fuzzy’s signature garlic sauce and a honey chipotle sauce on a warm flour tortilla.
Guests will be able to enjoy the new taco at all participating Fuzzy's Taco Shop locations from October 13 through November 21.
“With fall bringing cooler weather to our patios and restaurants, our fans will love the smoky flavor and warmth of our house-made honey chipotle sauce,” says Laura Purser, Vice President of Marketing. “Many Fuzzy’s fans don’t realize we marinate our fajita chicken in-house daily. The flavors in this taco may encourage them to try something new, and allow us to really show off our scratch kitchens.”
The taco is available for a limited time for dine-in, takeout, and delivery (where available). Skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering placed through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.
Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram and Facebook for your daily share of good vibes and craving-inducing images. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states. For a full list of locations please visit www.FuzzysTacoShop.com.
About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:
Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 franchise- and corporate-owned locations in 18 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was ranked a Top Food Franchise, Top Franchise for Culture, and Top Multi-Unit Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review, recognized in Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 Ranking and Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, and was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017. For franchising information, please visit www.MyFuzzys.com.
