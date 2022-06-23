G4 and WWE Introduce New Series Titled “Arena”

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
G4 and WWE®, announce today they are teaming up for the release of new content series, in partnership with Xfinity, titled, “Arena,” a monthly show where the world of streamers, celebrities, pro-athletes and WWE Superstars will collide and enter the G4 Arena to hash out their personal/professional issues with a gauntlet of chaotic, and hilarious, challenges.
From the content studio that is home to Legacy shows like “Attack of the Show!,” “XPlay” and “Name Your Price” – G4 is no stranger to delivering fans content that resonates. Hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (AKA Austin Creed) and G4 Host Gina Darling, the series will feature major internet personalities including popular Twitch streamers QTCinderella and Myth who are stepping in to the Arena to air out their personal grievances for episode 1.
“WWE® is known for delivering quality entertainment to its loyal fan base and we are so excited to partner with themtobring this content to life and spotlight a mix of awesome talent," said G4 President Russell Arons. “The G4 network creates a fusion between the worlds of gaming and popular culture. With Arena, we're making a comical collision for fans of WWE, streamers, and celebrities with a monthly series on TV, YouTube and Twitch where rivalries will be resolved once and for all.”
“All of our work on UpUpDownDown over the past seven years has brought us to this moment where we will see the wrestling and gaming universes collide,” said Xavier Woods, host of Arena. I’m psyched to partner with G4 and look forward to surprising our UpUpDownDown fans with some new faces in gaming each month.”
Fans won’t want to miss the premiere on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on G4’s Twitch Channel and WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel. New episodes of Arena will air every month and feature two new guests to settle their qualms once and for all, with the help of WWE Superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and more. During the first challenge of each episode, the Unbeatable Advantage presented by Xfinity will be awarded to the winning contestant and provide them with the precious gift of time for the final challenge.
“Just as Xfinity provides our customers Unbeatable Internet with supersonic Wi-Fi speeds and powerful connections, we are also excited to give contestants an unbeatable advantage during episodes of the Arena,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Branded Partnerships for Xfinity. “We are looking forward to seeing how contestants utilize the time bonus in their competitions throughout the Arena Series.”
