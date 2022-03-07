RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
Gabelli Funds is hosting its 13 th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The conference will focus on the themes of global supply chain, demand trends, inflationary pressures, sustainability, and M&A, via webcast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
9:20am
Opening Remarks
Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
9:30
Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
Andy Tometich, CEO; Shane Hostetter, CFO;
10:00
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL)
Keith Phillips, CEO
10:30
The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)
Jim Jaye, IR SVP; Eric Swanson, IR VP
11:00
Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO; Matthew Garth, CFO
11:30
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)
Mike Monahan, SVP External Relations;
12:00pm
Lunch Break
12:30
Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)
Kevin Willis, CFO; Seth Mrozek, IR Director
1:00
Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)
Mike Bourque, CFO; Ken Feroldi, IR Director
1:30
Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)
Pat Quarles, CEO; Sami Ahmad, CFO
Details:
March 10, 2022
9:20 am - 2:00 pm
Virtual Conference Registration: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vFICuSpHTHWBSKAxJpnzEw
