Gabelli Funds is hosting its 13 th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The conference will focus on the themes of global supply chain, demand trends, inflationary pressures, sustainability, and M&A, via webcast. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

9:20am

 

Opening Remarks

 

Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds

 

 

 

 

Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds

 

 

 

 

 

9:30

 

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)

 

Andy Tometich, CEO; Shane Hostetter, CFO;
Jeffrey Schnell, IR Senior Director

 

 

 

 

 

10:00

 

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL)

 

Keith Phillips, CEO

 

 

 

 

 

10:30

 

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)

 

Jim Jaye, IR SVP; Eric Swanson, IR VP

 

 

 

 

 

11:00

 

Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)

 

Douglas Dietrich, Chairman/CEO; Matthew Garth, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

11:30

 

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)

 

Mike Monahan, SVP External Relations;
Andy Hedberg, IR VP

 

 

 

 

 

12:00pm

 

Lunch Break

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12:30

 

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH)

 

Kevin Willis, CFO; Seth Mrozek, IR Director

 

 

 

 

 

1:00

 

Chase Corporation (NYSE: CCF)

 

Mike Bourque, CFO; Ken Feroldi, IR Director

 

 

 

 

 

1:30

 

Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC)

 

Pat Quarles, CEO; Sami Ahmad, CFO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Details:

March 10, 2022

9:20 am - 2:00 pm

Virtual Conference Registration: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vFICuSpHTHWBSKAxJpnzEw

