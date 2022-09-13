LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Today, PROUDLY, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s baby care brand for babies with melanated skin, announced expansion into retail with an exclusive Target partnership. Starting this month, the PROUDLY baby body and bum care line will be available at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Target will carry the full line of high-quality, affordable PROUDLY products, each priced at less than $20.
“Inspired by our daughter Kaavia, we set out to create baby care products formulated specially for babies with melanated skin,” stated Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. “Through our partnership with Target, PROUDLY products will now be widely available to more communities, parents and caretakers. We are so grateful to be partnering with Target who is aligned with our mission to embrace and celebrate babies of color.”
PROUDLY is expanding their baby care product offerings and availability with a full line of toiletries, diapers and wipes, all thoughtfully co-designed with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye who studied and selected gentle, cleaner ingredients to nourish melanated skin. She focused on keeping out ingredients that strip melanated skin of its natural moisture or could trigger common skin concerns for sensitive melanated skin like eczema and acne.
Available products include:
- Soft & Absorbent Diaper Boxes,Sizes newborn - 6 ($19.99): Ultra-absorbent and super soft, diapers with a secure fit, and sustainably sourced, plant-based core including shea butter moisture layer to nourish melanated skin.
- Gentle Touch Baby Wipes, 3 resealable packs, 168-count ($8.99): Hypoallergenic, pH-balanced, and 100% FSC-certified biodegradable fiber with 96%+ water, moisturizing shea butter and soothing aloe for faces, bums, sticky hands, and more.
- Soothing Diaper Cream ($8.99): Soothing diaper cream thoughtfully formulated with gentle 14% non-nano zinc oxide to prevent and treat rashes with added premium, natural oils for soothing moisture.
- Gentle Baby Wash - Lavender Chamomile ($8.99): A pH-balanced cleanser that won’t strip skin of its natural moisture, with soothing aloe and nourishing jojoba oil, and lightly scented with a natural, gentle fragrance that creates a calming environment.
- Hydrating Baby Lotion - Lavender Chamomile ($8.99): A moisturizing, everyday lotion that is lightweight, non-greasy, and lightly scented with a natural, gentle fragrance that creates a calming environment.
- Nourishing Oil ($11.99): A replenishing, non-greasy body and hair oil with a blend of five premium, natural oils to rejuvenate dry skin and give baby a touchable glow.
- All Over Balm ($6.99): A beloved product for its rich mango butter and jojoba oil providing targeted moisture for stubborn dry spots, irritated skin.
- Calming Spray - Lavender Chamomile ($5.99): A room and linen spray with a natural, gentle scent that sets a calming mood. Gentle enough for skin, infused with hydrating coconut water and soothing calendula.
“At PROUDLY, we are focused on creating high-quality, affordable baby care products specially formulated to meet the needs of babies and children of color who are more prone to skin concerns like general dryness, eczema, cradle cap and acne,” said Pam Cholankeril, President of PROUDLY. “Our children should know they are an inspiration and should feel loved and empowered. We are not just a brand made for us, we are a brand made by people of color. I’m thankful for our partnership with Target and their commitment to making a diversely-run brand like PROUDLY more accessible to our consumers.”
For more information about PROUDLY, visit us at https://proudly.com/ or on social @theproudlyco and to shop the products at Target, please visit target.com.
About PROUDLY
Co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, PROUDLY is a baby care brand with high-quality, affordable products specially designed for the unique needs of melanated skin. We embrace and celebrate babies of color and elevate and celebrate their diverse village of caretakers and loved ones. PROUDLY is made for us, by us and is doing business differently by hiring and partnering with diverse, mission aligned people and partners. PROUDLY baby care products are co-designed with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, who has thoughtfully studied and selected gentle, cleaner ingredients to take into account the unique needs of melanated babies, who are more prone to skin concerns such as general dryness, eczema, cradle cap, and acne. PROUDLY is now available at https://proudly.com, www.target.com, and at Target stores nationwide.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005469/en/
CONTACT: Laura Day
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY SUPERMARKET DEPARTMENT STORES CONSUMER CELEBRITY COSMETICS RETAIL BABY/MATERNITY WOMEN HOME GOODS
SOURCE: PROUDLY
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/13/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/13/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005469/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.