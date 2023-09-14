ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“the Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced the ‘Galactic 04’ flight window will open October 5, 2023. This would be the Company’s fifth spaceflight this year and ninth spaceflight to date, further demonstrating Virgin Galactic’s ability to deliver safe, repeatable spaceflight and a transformative customer experience.
The three private astronauts aboard ‘Galactic 04’ bring different backgrounds and cultures to the mission, along with a shared passion for space, exploration and adventure:
- Astronaut 017 - From the United States
- Astronaut 018 - From the United Kingdom
- Astronaut 019 - From Pakistan, marking first person to fly to space from this country
The Virgin Galactic crew includes:
- VSS Unity Commander Kelly Latimer and Pilot CJ Sturckow
- VMS Eve Commander Nicola Pecile and Pilot Jameel Janjua
- Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.
