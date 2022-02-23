TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
Gale Healthcare Solutions, a leading technology-enabled healthcare services and payments platform, today announced Julie Dunphy has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dunphy replaces Kevin Guion, who is transitioning to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). The announcement reflects the rapid growth of the Gale platform and opportunities from the recent growth equity investment from FTV Capital.
“Julie is a proven financial professional who will add tremendous value to our growing team,” said Tony Braswell, Gale Healthcare President and CEO. “She joins us at a time when we are on an extraordinary growth trajectory. Kevin has done a phenomenal job to bring us to our current state, and we will continue to rely on his expertise to chart our strategic path forward.”
Dunphy brings more than 20 years of experience to managing all financial operations. Most recently, she served as CFO for Spectrio, a leading digital advertising solutions provider, during a period of rapid expansion that included multiple acquisitions, strong organic growth and a successful sale in December, 2020. Prior to Spectrio, she served as Senior Vice-President Corporate Controller, Mergers and Acquisitions and Tax and in other senior finance positions at Quality Distribution, North America's largest bulk chemical trucking company, guiding their expansion into Europe and implementing global treasury, accounting and finance systems. Dunphy began her career at Ernst & Young, where she was part of the tax consulting practice, providing support to clients around the world. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master in Accounting degrees from the University of South Florida and a J.D. degree from Stetson Law school.
Guion joined Gale Healthcare Solutions as CFO in May, 2020. Known in the healthcare industry for leading strategic business plans that drive revenue, scale multi-state operations and build highly effective teams, he has played a key role in managing Gale Healthcare Solutions’s rapid growth and securing a $60 million growth equity investment. In his new role, Guion will continue working with the CEO and the broader leadership team to drive strategy formulation and execution, lead key strategic initiatives, optimize organizational design, and empower the organization to achieve its aggressive goals. Prior to joining the company, Guion served as Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Chief Administrative Officer at Proactive-MD. Earlier positions include President and COO at OB Hospitalist Group, and COO at South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Guion holds a Marketing degree and an MBA from Baylor University.
About Gale Healthcare Solutions
Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a technology-based marketplace to address the national nursing shortage. Since its 2016 launch, Gale Healthcare has been a leader in bringing healthcare facilities on demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Based in Tampa, Gale Healthcare serves healthcare organizations through per diem, travel, and permanent placement contracts in acute and post-acute healthcare settings across 38 states, and through software licensing agreements with healthcare staffing firms. For more information, please visit galehealthcaresolutions.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.
