In this undated photograph provided Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 by the The Toufah Foundation, Toufah Jallow, Gambia's face of empowerment for generations of women, poses for a portrait. Jallow first became popular as Gambia’s scholarship winner in a contest for young women with academic promise. Now, she is the face of empowerment for a generations of women who, because of her, feel more emboldened to talk about sexual violence.