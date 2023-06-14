FILE - The exterior of the Borgata casino is seen Oct. 1, 2020. On Sept. 28, 2022 in Atlantic City, N.J. The casino's parent company is defending itself against a lawsuit brought by a self-described compulsive gambler who claims MGM preyed upon his gambling addiction by giving him bonus money with which to bet. MGM says the plaintiff has been repeatedly jailed for fraud, and said it did nothing wrong in its interactions with the gambler. AP Photo/Wayne Parry)