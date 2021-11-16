BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021--
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that company management will present its corporate highlights at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:
- Evercore ISI 4 th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 30, 2021 with a presentation at 1:25 p.m. ET.
- Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, December 2, 2021. Company pre-recorded fireside chat will become available to registered conference attendees on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, December 6, 2021 with a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A webcast of each event will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapies with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to timing of initiation and progress of, and data reported from, the clinical trials of Gamida Cell’s product candidates, anticipated regulatory filings (including the submission of the BLA for omidubicel to the FDA), commercialization planning efforts, the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic and commercial potential of omidubicel, and Gamida Cell’s expectations regarding its projected cash to be used for operating activities and cash runway. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, and including the scope, progress and expansion of Gamida Cell’s clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 9, 2021, as amended, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov ), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005379/en/
CONTACT: For investors:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
1-212-362-1200For media:
Rhiannon Jeselonis
Ten Bridge Communications
rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com
1-978-417-1946
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Gamida Cell Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/16/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/16/2021 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005379/en