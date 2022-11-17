Gamma Technologies to Acquire FEMAG Software for Electric Machine Applications

WESTMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--
Gamma Technologies (GT), a global leader and innovator in integrated multi-physics system simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the FEMAG software portfolio, a leading finite element based, electromagnetic simulation solution for electric machines, developed by pioneers of ProFEMAG AG and Semafor Informatik and Energie AG of Basel, Switzerland.
Founded with the vision and passion of the late Dr. Konrad Reichert and with over three decades of research and development, and collaboration with industry leaders and academic institutions, FEMAG software today is widely used for numerical simulation of electric machines. High-fidelity FEMAG technologies enable the study and rapid optimization of performance, efficiency, and noise-vibration effects across the entire operating range for various topologies of AC/DC motors.
Unifying FEMAG technologies within the GT-SUITE platform will extend GT’s core capabilities for the development of electrified vehicles and further position GT as the preferred leader in simulation solutions for the transportation, energy, and industrial machinery industries. GT’s new Global Center of Excellence for Electric Machines in Basel, Switzerland, will be an innovation hub for the research, development, and deployment of multi-physics simulation technologies for next generation and highly efficient electric machine applications.
“Electric Machines play a fundamental role in engineering our imagined future around sustainable mobility and as industry leaders, our goal at GT is to continue to broaden and deepen our suite of integrated products to make system simulation a seamless end-to-end experience for our user community,” stated Dimple Shah, GT President and CEO. “I am delighted to welcome the talented FEMAG team at our new Global Center of Excellence for Electric Machines in Basel and am excited by the possibilities of a complete design solution for batteries, electric drives and power electronics within the GT-SUITE platform.”
“The tight integration of our solutions into the GT-SUITE system simulation platform has opened new possibilities for the engineering community,” remarked Walter Egli, CEO of ProFEMAG AG. “GT’s culture of innovation around trusted technologies and trusted customer relationships provides an excellent home for FEMAG technologies and people. We are excited to be part of this growing and successful company and look forward to helping our customers deliver differentiated and sustainable products and still maintain the same level of close and efficient support as we did in the past.”
“With our rich legacy centered around deep knowledge of electric machines, we are delighted with our next chapter with GT as it will enable us to accelerate the pace of development and deliver new impactful solutions to our customers,” stated Dr. Ronald Tanner, CTO of Semafor Informatik and Energie AG.
About Gamma Technologies
GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics system simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and electrified vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, power electronics, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more.
GT also develops GT-AutoLion, the leading predictive lithium-ion battery simulation software used by suppliers and OEMs for both 1D and 3D battery electrochemical and thermal analysis and design. The integration of GT-AutoLion and GT-PowerForge, GT’s pre-design tool for power electronics, into GT-SUITE further enhances this leading platform for electrified vehicle engineering.
