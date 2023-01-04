NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--
Gamut Capital Management, L.P. (“Gamut”), a leading New York-based middle market private equity firm, announced four promotions including two Partners and two Principals.
“It is with great pleasure that we recognize our newest Partners and Principals, each of whom have already demonstrated strong leadership within our firm and have made meaningful contributions to our business and culture,” said Stan Parker, Founding Partner of Gamut.
Jordan Zaken, Founding Partner of Gamut, added: “The talent, experience and dedication these individuals contribute to Gamut are helping us to continue to build strong partnerships and drive long-term value creation for our investors.”
Partners and Principals:
- Sam Powell, Partner – Sam Powell joined Gamut in 2019, previously serving as a Principal at Silver Lake Partners and an Associate at Lightyear Capital where he focused on private equity investments, and in the Investment Banking Division of Deutsche Bank. Currently, Powell sits on the boards of directors of JPW Industries and Extreme Reach. He holds a BSE in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University.
- James Shanahan, Partner – James Shanahan joined Gamut in 2016, previously serving as a Senior Associate at KPS Capital Partners where he specialized in private equity investments, and in the Investment Banking Division of Deutsche Bank. Currently, Shanahan sits on the boards of directors of Grede and Davis-Standard. He received his BS in Business Administration and Accounting, graduating magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University.
- Ryan Brady, Principal – Ryan Brady joined Gamut in 2019 as an Associate. Prior to Gamut, Brady served as an Analyst in the Technology, Media, and Telecom Investment Banking Division at Credit Suisse. He received his BSBA in Finance and International Business, graduating magna cum laude from Georgetown University.
- Brian Gramolini, Principal – Brian Gramolini joined Gamut in 2020 as an Associate. Prior to Gamut, Gramolini began his career at Citigroup as an Analyst in the Global Structured Finance Group and later became an Associate in the Global Industrials Investment Banking Division. Gramolini received his BSBA in Finance, magna cum laude, from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond.
About Gamut Capital Management
Gamut Capital Management is a New York-based private investment firm managing in excess of $2 billion in assets focused on the middle market. Founded in 2015, Gamut’s senior deal professionals have executed investments in over 50 companies in North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.gamutcapital.com.
