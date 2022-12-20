PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
Ganymede Bio, the cloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the life sciences and manufacturing industries, today announced a $12.75 million Series A funding round, led by Caffeinated Capital. This follows a $2.9 million seed round completed earlier this year, bringing the total to over $15.6 million. Founded in 2022, the company has exceeded $1 million in revenue commitments, with clients ranging from early-stage biotechs to large, established biopharmaceutical companies.
“Scientific software, especially for biotechs, is 10 to 20 years behind other industries,” said Nathan Clark, co-founder of Ganymede Bio. “We have built a platform that allows rapid coding integrations between instruments and apps like LIMS or MES, generates a singular data lake in a harmonized format, and fits modularly into any client tech stack—integrating natively with existing clouds in AWS or GCP or Azure. This makes data and operations visible to management and analysis-ready for machine learning or digital twins.”
Ganymede’s data platform is powered by its revolutionary Lab-as-Code core technology. It enables scientists and bioinformaticians to write their own real-time integrations and scientific analysis in a low-code cloud IDE by directly connecting to any lab instrument or scientific software, ultimately bringing entire labs and manufacturing sites onto the cloud—and fast. Ganymede also offers end-to-end enterprise services and builds custom integrations for clients.
“Ganymede's speed and flexibility in integrating instruments through Lab-as-Code has been incredibly powerful for us,” said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and founder of Apprentice, one of Ganymede’s earliest partners. “We're proud to be partnering across biopharma manufacturing and R&D to get therapeutics to patients faster than ever."
Ganymede is grateful to its investors for their support and is also proud to add Varun Gupta of Caffeinated Capital to its board of directors. “Lab-as-Code is an incredible technology. There is no option out there other than Ganymede on which biotechs can self-service build their integrations unless they want to build from scratch on AWS or GCP. The team’s rapid progress in working with both small and large biotechs has been incredible, but isn't surprising given the size of the opportunity, the desperate need from the market, and the speed at which the Ganymede team develops,” said Gupta.
The company’s founding team brings a wealth of experience that spans industries, including machine learning, financial services, life sciences, automation and robotics, consumer technology, and biomedical research. Their combined expertise enables them to apply their deep understanding of the key data challenges in the life sciences, and develop solutions with the same simplicity, depth of functionality, and transformative potential typically seen only in consumer-facing applications.
“We like to say we give superpowers to scientists so they can waste less time on moving data around and instead spend more time on analyzing data and deriving novel insights,” added Alan Chramiec, Ph.D., founding scientist of Ganymede Bio. “The scientific process at its core involves piecing together data from multiple instruments and sources, and we finally give scientists the tool to centralize all their data and automate these efforts. We’re making the lab of the future attainable today.”
Ganymede Bio is one of the fastest-growing software startups in biotech. Its latest round of financing will not only support ongoing development and the implementation of its unique whole-lab data integration and cloud IDE development platform, but also ensure continued customer success.
About Ganymede
Ganymede is the cloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the life sciences and manufacturing industries. Its Lab-as-Code technology integrates physical lab instruments, apps, data pipelines, and third-party partners like CROs and CDMOs together in a single cloud data layer. Ganymede accelerates time to innovation by giving scientists the ability to automate the world around them using cloud-controlled data flows. Launch your lab of the future today by visiting us at www.ganymede.bio.
About Apprentice
Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster. How? By providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.
