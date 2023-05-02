GAP's Position as a Strategic Technology Partner Grows with Addition of New Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Hull as the new Vice President of Sales. Hull leads GAP’s high-performance sales team to drive revenue growth and increase overall performance, while delivering added value and exceptional service for clients.
Michael Hull (Photo: Business Wire)
“GAP had another year of record-breaking growth with a 45% increase in revenue in 2022; but as we’ve seen economic conditions change, industry demands increase and client needs become even more critical, we identified a significant opportunity to invest in the future success of our clients and our company,” said GAP CEO and Cofounder Joyce Durst. “We are excited about Michael’s strengths and experiences as part of a collaborative team culture as he implements a comprehensive sales strategy, fostering a positive experience for all stakeholders.”
Hull brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the software and data engineering organization, with a proven track record of developing and executing successful sales initiatives, building high-performance teams and achieving outstanding sales results. He will create new strategies to strengthen GAP’s position as a trusted partner for digital transformation and technology consulting.
“As we've continued to grow the business and scale our teams, it became clear we needed a sales leader who could help us think strategically while executing at a high level, tactically,” said Darryl Worsham, GAP’s Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. “Michael has earned a lot of respect in the tech industry, and we’re excited to continue that growth at GAP.”
Hull has over 15 years of sales leadership experience, most recently serving as VP of Sales America at workspace management software company Matrix42. He previously had sales and management roles at Ivanti, Oblong Industries, OneVision Solutions and Tandberg, which was acquired by Cisco. Hull also earned a degree in marketing from Baylor University. He and his family live in the Dallas area.
“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic team at GAP and lead the sales effort by building on the great work that has already been done,” Hull said. “This is an exciting time for the company as we expand our base. With a customer-first approach, a talented sales team and a strong service offering, I am confident we will exceed our goals and drive growth for the organization.”
About Growth Acceleration Partners
GAP is a strategic technology solutions partner that provides an exceptional experience in Digital Transformation and the Delivery of Software and Data solutions via our world-class consulting and engineering teams. By building strategic, long-term partnerships, we combine extensive domain knowledge with deep technical expertise to transform your objectives into data and software solutions that drive business outcomes.
