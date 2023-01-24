NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023--
Garnett Station Partners, LLC (“Garnett Station” or “GSP”), a New York-based principal investment firm that manages ~$2 billion of assets, today announced two senior-level promotions as the firm continues to develop its team and provide strategic value to its portfolio of growth platforms. Richard Reuter has been promoted to Managing Director and Max Hoberman has been promoted to Vice President.
“Rich and Max embody our GSP values, play important leadership roles in the investment process and work closely with our operating partners and portfolio companies. These promotions reflect their contributions to the firm and the roles they will play as we enter the next phase of growth,” said Alex Sloane, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Garnett Station.
Matt Perelman, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Garnett Station, added, “We are extremely proud of the firm we’ve built over the last decade and of the world-class team we’ve developed. Rich and Max are key players on our team and important to our firm.”
Richard Reuter, Managing Director, joined Garnett Station in 2019 as a Principal. In his time at the firm, Mr. Reuter has helped lead the investment team, oversee deal execution and develop value creation strategies for the firm’s partner companies. In his role as Managing Director, Reuter will help manage Garnett Station’s growing investment team and continue to support the firm’s investment efforts across health & wellness, franchising and consumer and business services.
Max Hoberman, Vice President, started as an Associate at Garnett Station in 2019. Hoberman has played an important role on the investment team and will be focused on deal execution as a deal quarterback in his new role as Vice President.
About Garnett Station Partners
Garnett Station Partners is a principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages ~$2 billion of assets. Garnett Station partners with experienced and entrepreneurial management teams and strategic investors to build value for its portfolio of growth platforms. The firm draws on its global relationships, operational experience and rigorous diligence process to source, underwrite and manage investments. Core sectors include consumer and business services, health & wellness, automotive, and food & beverage. Garnett Station's culture is based on the principles of entrepreneurship, collaboration, analytical rigor and accountability. For more information, please visit www.garnettstation.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005357/en/
CONTACT: Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Garnett Station Partners, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/24/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005357/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.