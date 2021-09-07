MAYNARD, Mass. (AP) — An explosion and fire that killed a man in a Maynard home was caused by a leak in an underground gas line that ignited in a basement crawlspace, officials said Tuesday.
First responders called to the scene of a potential gas leak last week arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters found a man in his 60s inside the home.
Two police officers and one Maynard firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
Investigators determined that a gas line leak outside the home ignited in a basement crawl space near the front of the building, authorities said.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said last week's fire demonstrates the importance of treating “a potential gas leak as you would a fire alarm” and to go outside and call 911 right away if you smell gas inside your home.