Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (“ Gateway ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Queenie Wong as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022 (subject to regulatory approvals).
Ms. Wong has been employed by Gateway since 2011, previously serving in key finance roles such as the Company's Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. Over the past 10 years, Ms. Wong has been integral to facilitating the major growth of Gateway by working seamlessly with internal finance and accounting teams along with external stakeholders and investors. Ms. Wong has been instrumental in several strategic growth transactions including the acquisition of Playtime Gaming, which added six properties to the company’s portfolio, the successful expansion into Ontario that now includes 12 properties and the completion of company’s refinancing in October 2021. Prior to joining Gateway, Ms. Wong worked in the Audit and Assurance Group at PwC.
“Queenie’s leadership has been instrumental in facilitating Gateway’s growth across the Company’s portfolio of properties and new developments, as well as being a strategic leader throughout the COVID recovery period,” said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway.
Ms. Wong will continue to report directly to Tony Santo in her new role as Chief Financial Officer.
About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited
Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (“Gateway”) is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 26 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. As at March 16, 2020, immediately prior to the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, our operations comprised of 26 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario, with 12,971 slot machines, 365 table games (inclusive of 41 poker tables), 902 bingo seats and 79 food and beverage (“F&B”) outlets. As at July 14, 2021, we had approximately 6,500 employees in British Columbia and Ontario. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway’s proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley’s Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.
About The Catalyst Capital Group
The Catalyst Capital Group Inc., a private equity investment firm with more than $6 billion in assets under management founded in 2002, is a leader in operationally focused turnaround investing. The firm’s mandate is to manufacture risk adjusted returns, in keeping with its philosophy of “we buy what we can build.” Catalyst’s Guiding Principles of investment excellence through operational involvement, superior analytics, attention to detail, intellectual curiosity, team and reputation are key to the firm’s success. The Catalyst team collectively possesses more than 110 years of extensive experience in restructuring, credit markets and merchant and investment banking in Canada, the United States, Latin America and Europe.
