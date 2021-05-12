North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.